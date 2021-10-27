LISTEN: The Darts Show podcast with Kim Huybrechts and Laura Turner

Laura Turner joins The Darts Show podcast to reflect on this year's Women's Series (PA)

Rod Studd steps in for Michael Bridge to join Paul Prenderville and Colin Lloyd to talk tungsten - Laura Turner and Kim Huybrechts are this week's guests

There's no let up in the darting calendar at this time, so we've drafted in expert reinforcements with Sky Sports commentator Studd part of the latest episode - besides taking aim at Mark Webster and Wayne Mardle he casts his expert eye over what's been happening.

Another familiar face - Laura Turner - was at the Women's Series in a playing capacity and Kim Huybrechts has found form at a good time, we ask what's behind the turnaround.

Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville guide you through a busy episode!

Laura Turner - the Sky Sports commentator, and world no 10 no less, was in Barnsley to try and win a place on the oche at the Grand Slam of Darts; it didn't work out for Laura but she has an up close insight into what has made Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock the shining lights in the women's game.

Rod Studd - the Sky Sports commentator has been keeping an eye on the action on the Pro Tour and makes some early predictions ahead of the World Championship; he also offers his thoughts on what might be next for the women's game after a significant year.

Kim Huybrechts - the Hurricane has struggled to make the major events in recent weeks but last week on the Pro Tour something clicked; after a victory over Michael van Gerwen, a semi-final and a quarter-final and a place at this weekend's World Series Finals we chat to the Belgian on what has started to go right.

Colin Lloyd - as our resident former world no 1, Jaws assess the state of play at the top of the rankings; Gerwyn Price took the week off, Peter Wright struggled and MvG continues to come up against some astonishing performances as titles continue to allude him - while Rob Cross is back in the winner's circle.

Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens in November with nine consecutive days of action from the Grand Slam of Dart where Fallon Sherrock takes her next step on the PDC stage - join us on Saturday, November 13