Love The Darts Podcast: Phil Taylor’s retirement and Stephen Bunting's nerves are topics of discussion

On this week's Love The Darts Podcast host Emma Paton is joined by Michael Bridge and Laura Turner to review the Grand Slam of Darts and talk about Phil Taylor's retirement.

The team got to speak with Stephen Bunting who opened up about the nerves he experienced during his run to the semi-finals of the Grand Slam in Wolverhampton.

Bunting, nicknamed 'The Bullet', also opened up on his love of singing and TikTok videos, showing a different side to his personality.

The panel also discuss Phil Taylor after 'The Power' announced the World Senior Darts Tour in 2024 will be his final year on the circuit.

Bridgey and Turner reflect on Beau Greaves and her performances on the big stage, which left everyone in awe.

Greaves, nicknamed 'Beau 'n' Arrow', became the second-youngest competitor to win a match at the Grand Slam thanks to a 5-1 trouncing of Ricardo Pietreczko.

Her brilliant run was eventually ended in a close 5-4 loss to Australian No 1 Damon Heta in the group stage of the tournament.

The team also eulogised Gary Anderson's return to form after 'The Flying Scotsman' delivered a vintage performance to knock out three-time winner Gerwyn Price before losing to eventual champion Luke Humphries.

They also preview the Players Championship Finals and answer X questions, including one on the Premier League picks for 2024.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The sport's biggest event will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 as 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace.

You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

Watch the World Darts Championship from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports. Stream your favourite sports and more with NOW