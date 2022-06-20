Wayne Mardle
Wayne Mardle applauds Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock as Australia lifted the World Cup of Darts
Australia claimed their maiden World Cup of Darts title on a historic night in Frankfurt, as Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock defeated Welsh duo Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton 3-1 in Sunday's final; Wayne Mardle felt it was written in the stars for the Aussie pair...
Last Updated: 20/06/22 7:44am
Wayne Mardle said Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock showed "true Aussie grit" to "upset the establishment" and win their maiden World Cup of Darts title.
Ten years on from suffering World Cup heartbreak in an extraordinary 2012 finale against England, Whitlock fulfilled his darting destiny alongside Australian No 1 Heta to scoop the £70,000 top prize at the Eissporthalle.
The Aussies had already dumped out five-time semi-finalists Belgium and top seeds England, and they became the fifth nation to lift the coveted title with a convincing win over Welsh duo Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton 3-1 in Sunday's final.
"When he's away from these big stages he plays in local events for like £50 a winner."
Wayne Mardle on Simon Whitlock
Mardle felt there was real emotion from Heta and Whitlock as they claimed the title in honour of Kyle Anderson. 'The Original' passed away at the age of 33 last August.
"Whitlock has been in the game for decades and for Simon to say 'this is life-changing' I thought it was a heart-warming interview. These two love each other, they really do," Mardle told Sky Sports.
"I know he's not here but there's a bit of Kyle Anderson in there as well and Simon mentioned him as well. These two breathe and live darts.
"Damon Heta has moved over to the UK with his wife. He's relocated to chase his dream as Simon did all those years ago.
"When you see these scenes it's beautiful to watch, but it's like 'hold on' the establishment can be upset. These guys deserved it.
"There was some adversity in there as well. When Simon missed the dart to take out 66 it's like, 'right, you've got to start again'. But Heta showed true class and composure."
Could this be a catalyst for Heta to go on and win more titles?
"I really hope it is because he's good enough and those within the game will tell you he's got it all. This is the biggest day of his darting life and he's gone up there and he's beaten Jonny Clayton.
"He's won a big championship and he's the one who has got to throw the dart to be the catalyst to lift that.
"After losing that pairs game it would have been easy to retreat and feel a bit sorry for yourself and think 'this is all hard work' but they showed true Aussie grit."
Mardle added: "As for Simon Whitlock, you can't help by love the man. When he's away from these big stages he plays in local events for like £50 a winner. The man loves the game and anyone that loves the game, I love them.
"Do you know what? What a great event and what a great ending."