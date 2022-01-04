World Darts Championship: John Part and Wayne Mardle hail two-time world champion Peter Wright

Wright produced an extraordinary late surge to stun Smith in a thrilling World Championship final

John Part and Wayne Mardle hailed an 'impeccable' performance from Peter Wright at Alexandra Palace on Monday night, after the Scot edged out Michael Smith in a thrilling final to become just the sixth player in PDC history to win multiple World Darts Championship titles.

Wright, who lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy for the first time in 2020, recovered from 5-4 down to derail Bully Boy's World Championship dreams in a compelling contest, winning nine of the last 10 legs to land his second crown in three years.

The 51-year-old joins Phil Taylor, Part, Adrian Lewis, Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen in scooping multiple world titles, and he moves level with his fellow countrymen Anderson and the late Jocky Wilson on two world titles apiece.

'Snakebite' stormed into an early two-set lead, only for Smith to win five of the next seven sets to edge closer to sealing his elusive first televised title.

Nevertheless, the world No 2 produced a blistering barrage in the latter stages of Monday's showpiece, winning his last nine legs in 14, 13, 12, 12, 15, 13, 12, 13 and 13 darts to create another slice of history in the capital.

"It was astounding. It was an impeccable performance," reflected three-time world champion Part.

"It seemed like his tank was empty, it seemed like he was gone for a while, but Michael [Smith] just lost a touch of energy, enough where Peter could step in and just ride that wave home.

"He is such a great character as well. He has always been one of the more emotional players and it's really beautiful to see, especially his reaction.

"He was on stage almost in tears, he was disappointed for Michael. He is that sympathetic and it is genuine.

"He is a deserving champion and I really hope he gets the year he deserves this year, where he gets to do the full tour, with the full crowds and we can honour him as a champion."

Mardle also reserved praise for Wright's post-match comments towards Smith, who was crestfallen after coming so close to achieving his darting dream.

"The words of encouragement from Peter to Michael Smith, it was just so heartfelt," Mardle told Sky Sports.

"You could see that he was emotional for him, and I think that is why Peter is so well-liked. He is impossible to dislike. He is a consummate professional."

It's been a sensational end to the year for Wright, who now trails world No 1 Gerwyn Price by just over £15,000 on the PDC Order of Merit.

The Scot has featured in three consecutive major finals, and both Mardle and Part believe he will continue to be a major force within the sport for the foreseeable future.

"Runner-up in the Grand Slam, wins the Players Championship Finals, and wins this. The last three events. He is in fantastic form. He is always in fantastic form," Mardle added.

Wright is just the fourth player in PDC history to have won six televised ranking titles

15 minutes ago, Wright was 5-4 behind in sets and 2-0 behind in legs, averaging a little over 95.

"It was impeccable. It was improbable the way that he responded. Everything he does, he tries to improve.

"Even changing his darts, which was utterly ridiculous by the way! He said he was looking for something, and he found a gear there that maybe only one or two players on the planet can find, and he is one of them."

Wright is the second-oldest player to be crowned PDC world champion, with Taylor winning his 16th and final title at the age of 52 in 2013, but the world No 2 appears to be getting better with age.

"Peter Wright - I think he loves playing the game," Part continued.

"I think he is going to continue on for as long as he continues enjoying it, and I think he'll keep playing this game until he finally figures out what set of darts to use!"

'Smith is the people's champion - his time will come'

However, while Wright was able to bask in the glory, Smith was left to reflect on defeat in a sixth major televised final, having succumbed to Van Gerwen in the 2019 showpiece at Alexandra Palace.

The 31-year-old acquitted himself magnificently, averaging 99.2 and registering 24 maximums - equalling the World Championship record set by Wright in the semi-finals.

He was simply beaten by an inspired opponent who underlined his credentials as one of the sport's all-time greats with a virtually flawless final three sets, and Mardle has urged 'Bully Boy' to take the positives from a brilliant campaign.

"I cannot stress this enough for Michael - he didn't falter, he didn't wilt, he just happened to walk into someone who did something extraordinary to get over the line.

"He is not the world champion, but he is the people's champion right now. They love him. They love what he does, what he throws, what he brings to the game, and they want the best for him. I think we all do. He is going to get there. He will." Part on Michael Smith...

"Michael Smith cannot beat himself up, thinking: 'I was in a winning position'. He was leading but it wasn't a winning position, because Peter Wright made sure of that."

Smith - who moves up to world No 5 courtesy of his exploits over the last three weeks - can take encouragement from Wright's trajectory over recent years.

'Snakebite' lost 12 of his first 13 televised finals prior to his 2020 World Championship success, but he's since added six individual majors to his haul.

Smith has already featured in two world finals, a Premier League final and a World Matchplay final, but given the way he's matured over the last 12 months, Part insists it's only a matter of time before the St Helen's star breaks his duck.

"He is certainly a different creature. There were so many positives he could draw from this event, and I think the reaction from the audience when he was being interviewed as the runner-up, what a positive.

"He is not the world champion, but he is the people's champion right now. They love him.

"They love what he does, what he throws, what he brings to the game, and they want the best for him. I think we all do. He is going to get there. He will."

