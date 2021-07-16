World Matchplay 2021: Colin Lloyd picks his five names to follow at in Blackpool

Jose de Sousa promises to be a fan favourite in Blackpool as he looks to continue his sparkling year

As the World Matchplay makes its return to Blackpool after a year away, former champion Colin Lloyd offers his predictions and picks out his players to watch at the Winter Gardens showpiece.

Gerwyn Price

You can't ignore Gerwyn Price, the's the world champ, the world number one and when he gets on the dart board it doesn't matter if he's had a little bit of a lull in form or we haven't seen him much because he couldn't compete in the Premier League, he's still a mean competitor and it's another big title up for grabs so Gerwyn Price is a danger man for me.

Price chasing more records Gerwyn Price could follow Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen as just the third player ever to win the World Matchplay in the same year as the World Championship.

Gerwyn Price is looking to add the prestigious World Matchplay crown to his ever-growing CV (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Michael van Gerwen

MVG is a former champ of not only the Matchplay but I think every title the PDC ranks. He hasn't won a tournament this year but I don't think he'll worry about that. One thing Michael doesn't do or tends to try not to do is put pressure on himself. He turns up, he knows he's a danger to the other players and he'll go up there with that same attitude. If he's good enough on the day he knows he can dismantle people.

The Green Machine finding his finish Michael van Gerwen has taken out the highest percentage of 3-dart finish attempts (99 and 101+) so far in 2021.

Michael van Gerwen is hoping a return to a happy and familiar setting will kickstart his 2021 season (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Jonny Clayton

He's in a rich vein of form. Is he going to have a lull at some point or another? I hope he doesn't because he's a joy to watch, he's a Premier League champ, a Masters champ, a World Cup champ, he's like a complete player. He scores very well, he takes out big shots and he doesn't fear anybody. He just goes up there and plays darts.

Sinking doubles for fun Premier League champ Jonny Clayton is the best 2-dart combination finisher in the World in 2021, by percentage of successful attempts at all 2-dart finishes.

Jonny Clayton has been rampant so far in 2021 (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Peter Wright

The former world champ. Like I said earlier he told us in the last podcast he's going to win this event and he's going to win the World Championship. We think he's settled down with his darts, we think he has. He's got these new gold diamond darts now and they certainly served him well in the last event with him beating MVG 8-2 in the final so Peter Wright is going to be there or thereabouts I think.

Ton-plus Snakebite Peter Wright has averaged 100+ in four of his last five matches at The Winter Gardens

Peter Wright meets Danny Noppert in the opening round (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Jose de Sousa

Jose de Sousa our current Grand Slam champ. He knows how to win and just loves playing darts. I think he's somebody who won't be fazed by the crowd, I think he'll enjoy having the crowd there. I think they have already taken to him, if you look at social media they absolutely love him. The thing I don't want to see him do is if he makes a miscalculation at a wrong time. We're letting him get away with it and he laughs if off which is fair enough and the crowd laugh it off and love it, but he's going to do it at some point where it's going to cost him a match where he's going to be in that sort of position to take control, he'll miscount and that could ultimately cost him the match.

The Special One Jose de Sousa enters the World Matchplay boasting the highest average for the 2021 season, the highest ratio of 180s per leg and the highest percentage of legs won in 12 darts or fewer.

Can De Sousa carry his 180 magic into Blackpool?

Honourable mentions

They are my five danger men but five other players I will be interested in and watching is Ryan Searle, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Brendan Dolan, Nathan Aspinall and my good pal Gary Anderson, because we all know he's a multiple major champion and if he turns up and is in good form and good spirits we know full well what he can do and he can put on a show and throw some devastating stuff.

Gary Anderson remains an ever-present threat as he seeks a second Matchplay title

Surprise package?

A surprise package for me I think is possibly Ryan Searle. I like Ryan, it's not that I've got a soft spot for him but I just think he's a really good player. He goes up there and just plays his darts, he's a bit like Jose, he loves playing darts. He goes up there and when he starts hitting it he doesn't large it, he doesn't do anything, just total focus and just thinks 'right I've just got to get to 10 legs', boom boom boom, 10 legs. Second round, 'I've got to get to 13 legs', boom boom boom, 13 legs.

There's no fuss. He doesn't exert too much energy. It's going to be hot in there, it's a very pressurised situation, he conserves his energy and just expels it in the right way. I'm looking forward to Ryan and I think he might have a run. That's not to be detrimental to Michael Smith, but Michael Smith is going to have to be seriously on his game I think to get past him.

Ryan Searle is on the cusp of breaking into the world's top 32 for the first time in his career

Which big name could struggle?

I think Duzza (Glen Durrant). Unless Glen has gone away and sorted out some demons in his head and with his throw Glen could struggle a bit. But again, he's another one. You look at the list, he's a multiple champion in majors and open events, he could turn up completely relaxed thinking to himself 'you know what, I'm not playing very well, I'm just going to go up there and enjoy it' and sometimes when you do that something clicks and you can just go up there and be that player that he was two or three years ago and just hit everything.

It's been a difficult year for former Premier League champ Glen Durrant. Can Blackpool be his turning point?

The only way I don't see him struggling a little bit is if young Callan Rydz lets the occasion get to him. They're all tough events so it doesn't matter where you play, but the Winter Gardens there is just an aura about the place. Phil Taylor used to love playing there, I used to love playing there. There's just a certain something special about the place and you can't get sucked into that holiday atmosphere, you're there to work, you're there to do a job. For me if he's not on his game Glen could get beat.

There's also going to be a bit of pressure on Rob Cross the former champion. Rob is solid enough though and is level-headed enough to say 'I've done it before, I'm just going to go up there and play my darts'. But he's walking into somebody again who is making his debut in Ross Smith, I think Ross is such a level-headed lad and one heck of a dart player and he'll get in the zone as quickly as possible and start doing the job.

Prediction

Peter Wright arrives in Blackpool armed with new darts. (Image: PDC/Lawrence Lustig)

I've been sucked into his hype. I'm going to go with Peter Wright. I've bought in. I like the fact that he's only had these gold darts like a couple of weeks and anybody who can beat Michael van Gerwen 8-2 when Michael is averaging between 105 and 106, possibly higher, they are throwing some seriously good stuff. We know that Peter is somebody that focuses and takes his darts very very seriously, especially when it's the second biggest tournament on the calendar.

Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens this month, with nine days of coverage from the iconic Winter Gardens and the World Matchplay - the action gets under way on Saturday July 17.