Peter Wright confident of completing World Championship and World Matchplay double this year

Wright has endured a frustrating period in televised events since his European Championship triumph last Autumn

Peter Wright has vowed to complete a World Championship and World Matchplay double this year, as he prepares to make his highly-anticipated Winter Gardens return on Sunday evening.

The Scot takes on former Lakeside finalist Danny Noppert in his Blackpool opener, as darts' summer showpiece returns to the seaside following a year away due to coronavirus restrictions.

The 2020 world champion enjoyed the perfect preparation for this year's Matchplay by prevailing at Players Championship 20 last week - his third ranking title of the campaign.

Wright had previously ended the year's second and fourth blocks of PDC Super Series action with titles, and he repeated the feat in Coventry, dispatching Michael van Gerwen 8-2 with a 108.84 average.

Despite enduring a disappointing Premier League campaign, Wright's trophy haul in 2021 is bettered only by Jonny Clayton, and the world No 2 is confident of enjoying a trophy-laden spell as the major events ramp up.

Discussing his penchant for tinkering with his darts, Wright told the Darts Show podcast: "It's not done me too bad. I have got to No 2 in the world and I'm only £280,000 off the No 1.

"I am going to win the Worlds and the Matchplay this year, so get the double on. Put a pound on it, or 50p," he quipped.

"I will get booed there as well as cheered, but that's great. The atmosphere is just absolutely brilliant." Wright relishing Blackpool return...

Wright's bullish declaration is made partly in jest, but his unwavering belief has been instrumental in his rise to prominence over recent years.

The 51-year-old is renowned for making bullish predictions ahead of major tournaments - a philosophy seemingly employed to focus his mind, though with the return of fans at the Winter Gardens, no further motivation will be necessary.

Many pundits have highlighted the struggles faced by Van Gerwen in behind-closed-doors environments as the Dutchman thrives on the adrenaline generated by a capacity crowd, but few have suffered like Wright - a showman bereft of his spark.

"It is horrible playing behind closed doors. I wasn't nervous going out there, there weren't any butterflies," he admitted.

"You want to go out and impress people. Yes, you have got millions of viewers watching, but you forget that. You feel like you're just playing in your own room. It was stale from my point of view.

Wright was runner-up to Phil Taylor in the 2017 edition

Wright's recent World Matchplay record 2015: SF 2016: QF 2017: RU 2018: SF 2019: QF 2020: R2

"Big prize money was up for grabs and I just couldn't get my head round it. Other players dealt with it well and I didn't."

However, fans will return to the iconic Empress Ballroom for this year's World Matchplay, with a capacity crowd expected to be in attendance for the final seven days of competition - a prospect Wright is relishing.

"I'm looking forward to going to Blackpool. Milton Keynes have done a brilliant job for us, but nothing beats Blackpool.

"Playing on that stage, the heat; the crowd are right on top of you, they are right by your feet, biting your ankles!

"It is great to be back there with a crowd - it is going to be amazing. I am looking forward to the guys who haven't been there before and see how they deal with it, that should be fun.

"I will get booed there as well as cheered, but that's great. The atmosphere is just absolutely brilliant. The building itself and all the people that have performed there, it is just an amazing place and I cannot wait to get back."

It is a venue that harbours special memories for Snakebite - the most memorable being his run to the final in 2017, which saw him succumb to a departing Phil Taylor as 'The Power' bid farewell to Blackpool with a record-extending 16th Matchplay title.

Having suffered a raft of early exits in the fledgling stages of his Matchplay career, Wright has progressed to the last eight and beyond in his last five Blackpool appearances, and now he's got his sights set on landing one of the sport's most coveted prizes.

"It took me a while to get used to. It is a daunting place for a person that doesn't know it.

"It is scary and it took me a little while to get my head around that, but I'm alright with it now. It is comfy for me to go and play out there. I'm looking forward to it."

Peter Wright donned a full grinch costume on the opening night of last year's World Championship

Snakebite has forged a legacy due to his exploits on the oche throughout the last decade, but he is equally synonymous with his colourful attire.

Whether it be his multi-coloured mohawk or his dazzling trousers, he has become one of the most recognisable characters within British sport, and he insists that won't be changing any time soon.

"The contract we had with Loudmouth, that is no longer, so we've been trying to source trousers for quite a few years.

"We've just found a company but we have to come up with 48 designs for a whole year. We will have something in the pipeline. It has got to be colourful!"

