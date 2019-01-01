A year of dominance: Luke Humphries' 12 months to remember

Humphries claimed his maiden major title back in October 2023 with a stunning 5-2 victory over Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix final.

The victory moved Humphries above Price to a career-high fourth on the PDC Order of Merit. Not many would have imagined just how high the ceiling was once he got his first major win under his belt.

It was like the victory gave him a new-found confidence and with it, his trajectory rocketed.

"I've imagined this moment. That was the greatest game I've ever played in my life," said Humphries after the win. "These titles are hard to come by but it makes it all worth it.

"The world's my oyster, it's up to me. You don't take a major title and think, 'I'll sit down because I've done it'. It will probably make you want to practise harder because when you get the taste of it you want more of it. I'm a major champion now.

"I might get in the Premier League now, Wayne [Mardle]? There's one place left for me and it's at the top but I'm going to have win a world title for that.

"The next goal for me is to become world No 1 after winning the Worlds."

Then what did he do? He became world No 1 after winning the Worlds.

But not before picking up a few more titles before then...