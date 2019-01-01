He's ruled planet darts but why does a fourth world title continue to elude Michael van Gerwen?
The pain is evident as MVG continually struggles to win a fourth World Championship title. Will this be the time?
The Dutchman may have won three titles at Alexandra Palace but he has failed to land a fourth since his last victory in 2019.
He's also been forced to settle for the runners-up spot on three separate occasions, while 2024 has seen MVG suffer a trophy drought after losing in the final of The Masters and World Matchplay.
Is Van Gerwen showing vulnerability on the oche or is the answer a lot simpler?
The 35-year-old may have won everything there is to win in PDC Darts, but a fourth crown at Alexandra Palace continues to elude him.
Will 2025 be his year?
"My preparation has been slightly different to previous years but you have to deal with circumstances," he said. "I've been playing a little bit better in the last month but at the moment there is still more work to do.
"I have to play a bit better and more consistent - that's the way forward.
"Too many things [have gone wrong]. Little bit of confidence, things are not clicking, but it's something I have to work on."
Is Van Gerwen a dark horse for the title?
With Luke Humphries and Luke Littler dominating darts, Van Gerwen has not been part of the conversation heading to Ally Pally.
"I'm not really worried about what they do because I have to deal with my own situation," he said. "The world championship is a different tournament and I never play bad there so that's a good thing.
"My darts have to do the talking now."
Does MVG deserve to win more Worlds?
"I think I deserve to win the title more than three times but that’s the way darts goes unfortunately sometimes," reflected Van Gerwen.
"I probably deserve to win four or five in my opinion, but I've still got plenty of time. There's no point looking back because it's not going to bring me any more titles. Questions like 'could have' and 'should have' doesn't count."
Van Gerwen's biggest regret is losing to Phil 'The Power' Taylor in the final in 2013, when he appeared on course to land his maiden world title before the wheels fell off.
"I've just been unlucky because the guy I'm playing in the final is playing the game of his life. I missed darts to go 5-2 up against Phil Taylor in the 2013 final – that's probably my biggest regret," he said.
"Losing in the semi-finals to Rob Cross with a couple of darts at double 16 and double 8.
"Michael Smith threw a fantastic nine-darter but the leg after I missed three darts at a double. If I win that set I won’t lose the match. You can only blame yourself, but I didn’t play well in that moment. Unfortunately that can happen as well."
Don't compare me to Taylor
With Taylor amassing a remarkable 16 world titles, Van Gerwen feels it's unfair to compare himself to the Stoke-on-Trent great, while also suggesting his three titles are far greater than Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld's five crowns across the two governing bodies' tournaments.
He said: "You can't compare Phil Taylor to me because we're playing darts in different eras. It's like comparing Messi with Pele.
"I deserve one or two more world titles minimum. You need to be realistic. I've won more than Barney. He's a four-time Lakeside champion. He won one PDC world title and that was in 2007!
"I've had so many great memories at Ally Pally, great wins, but some tough defeats - that's the way darts goes."
World Championship: 2014, 2017 & 2019
After losing out to Taylor in 2013, the Dutchman claimed the biggest prize in darts when he became the sixth different winner of the event and, at the age of 24, the youngest.
His flair and flamboyance helped him survive a fierce comeback from Peter Wright to win his first world darts title with a 7-4 victory.
The Dutchman ended a three-year wait for another world title, with a 7-3 victory over defending champion Gary Anderson in 2017.
He ended a staggering 12 months with a 26th trophy, after dominating the final, which included a match-record 42 180s, finishing with an average of 108.06 and completing five ton-plus finishes.
Van Gerwen put in a dominant performance to cast aside Michael Smith and claim his third crown in 2019.
The favourite bullied Smith and posted a 7-3 victory to move clear of Adrian Lewis, John Part and Anderson in the list of PDC world champions.
Premier League: 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 & 2023
2013
Van Gerwen won 11, drew two and lost three of his 16 games, averaging over 100 in nine of them on his way to the Premier League play-offs in 2013.
The world No 1 then beat James Wade before seeing off Taylor 10-8 in a classic final to become only the fourth player to win the title.
2016
Three years later, he returned to clinch the £200,000 first prize with an emphatic 11-3 victory over six-time winner Taylor in the final.
The Dutchman averaged 104.68 per visit to the oche and notched the final's highest checkout with a 121.
2017
MVG came from 7-2 down in a dramatic final to beat Wright at London's O2 Arena to win his third Premier League title in 2017.
The Dutchman took home the £250,000 top prize by beating Wright 11-10 after the Scot missed six match darts.
2018 & 2019
He maintained his vice-like grip on the trophy, securing a third successive title by beating Smith 11-4 and followed it up by topping the table for a seventh straight year before defeating Rob Cross 11-5 in the 2019 final.
2022 & 2023
After Joe Cullen missed a dart to win the title in 2022, MVG joined Taylor as a six-time Premier League champion after winning a last-leg decider and a year later he made it a magnificent seven by crushing Gerwyn Price 11-5 in the final.
Televised nine-dart finishes: 10
Van Gerwen became only the fifth man to hit the darts holy grail at the World Championship against James Wade in 2012, falling just one dart short of an unprecedented back-to-back maximum checkouts.
Remarkably, that was his last nine-dart finish in front of the Sky Sports cameras!
World Matchplay 2015, 2016 & 2022
The Dutch ace claimed his first World Matchplay title after a convincing victory over Wade. He won five straight legs to move 10-6 ahead and completed an 18-12 victory to clinch the £100,000 first prize.
Three years prior to Van Gerwen's first title in Blackpool, the Dutch ace produced a sensational nine-dart finish against 'The Bronzed Adonis' Steve Beaton, with England cricketing legend Andrew Flintoff in the booth to commentate on a memorable moment in darting history.
2016
A year later, he was back for more of the same and thumped 15-time Winter Gardens champion Taylor with an impressive 18-10 victory in Blackpool.
The triumph at the Winter Gardens saw Van Gerwen become only the third player - alongside Taylor and Rod Harrington - to retain the prestigious title, as he won a 12th tournament of 2016.
Even 15-time champion Taylor described his opponent as the greatest player he's ever played against following the demolition job.
2022
It was another six years before 'Mighty Mike' sealed his third crown at the Winter Gardens, averaging 101.19 in a thrilling 18-14 victory against Price in the final.
MVG's World Championship title drought
What the players have said...
Luke Humphries
"I just think there are too many good players for him to win everything which is why you're not seeing players dominating like in the past. One bad five or 10-minute spell could cost you in a match now whereas it might not have done previously."
Chris Dobey
"The standard in the last two or three years has come on leaps and bounds. There's no tougher field than there is now. We've got lots of talent coming through all over the shop."
Gary Anderson
"I won two and lost in the final for the third one, but I could have had a total of five in my back pocket. If it's meant to be it's meant to be. One slip and you’re punished. It's as simple as that."
Ryan Searle
"Van Gerwen went through that spell of absolutely dominating the game and he's only got three world titles which just shows the strength of the game."
Danny Noppert
"He should have won more but with the amount of titles already, it's crazy. Lots of darts players are getting better now. Years ago it was Phil Taylor or Michael van Gerwen but now there are others. There can always be a different winner at tournaments."
Stephen Bunting
"It’s cut-throat in the PDC. There are players coming on the tour who are smashing 105, 106 averages. It never gets any easier. Equipment is improving, the darts boards are improving, the players' forms are improving, everyone is on the practice boards because the prize money is going up all the time. The standard is unbelievable and there are so many players who are special and haven't won a world title."
World Grand Prix: 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 & 2022
2012
'The Green Machine' became the youngest winner of the World Grand Prix when he staged a thrilling 6-4 comeback victory over Mervyn King in the 2012 final.
The Dutchman, 23, trailed 4-1, but won five consecutive sets to win 6-4 and claim a winner's cheque for £100,000.
2014
He returned to the Emerald Isle to become a two-time champion as he saw off Wade 5-3 in the final.
2016
Van Gerwen erased the memories of his 2015 loss in the final to Robert Thornton, with one of the greatest performances in the double-start event's history against Anderson in 2016.
The brilliant Dutch star claimed glory at Dublin's Citywest Hotel for a third time with an incredible 5-2 triumph.
2018 & 2019
In 2018, world No 1 Van Gerwen underlined his status at the top of the game, punishing Wright 5-2 to clinch a fourth title.
Twelve months later, he made it five with a comfortable 5-2 victory against Dave Chisnall.
2022
Van Gerwen remained king of the 'Double in, Double out' format, winning his sixth title after defeating Nathan Aspinall 5-3 in the final.
Grand Slam of Darts 2015, 2016 & 2017
Van Gerwen completed a clean sweep of the PDC's major titles in 2015 with an exhilarating 16-13 triumph over Taylor at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall.
2016
Van Gerwen returned to the Midlands a year later to seal back-to-back titles as he recorded an average of over 111, the sixth highest in the tournament's history, during a semi-final win over Wright before defeating Wade in the final.
2017
He claimed his third-straight title with a 16-12 win over Wright.
After ending Taylor’s dream of winning a seventh and final crown here with a commanding 16-8 victory earlier in the day, 'Mighty Mike' recorded his 18th match win in a row in Wolverhampton with a late burst to see off 'Snakebite'.
Other PDC Titles
UK Open: 2015, 2016, 2020
European Championship: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
Players Championship Finals: 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022
The Masters: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
World Cup of Darts: 2014, 2017, 2018
World Series Finals: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023
Champions League of Darts: 2019