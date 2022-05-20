Spanish Grand Prix: Recap live updates from Friday practice as Mercedes and Ferrari bring big upgrades to Barcelona

Spanish Grand Prix Practice Two recap!Charles Leclerc completes practice double by topping P2But Mercedes not far behind Ferrari with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton second and thirdLeclerc leads the way in first practice for FerrariMercedes and Ferrari two of many teams to bring upgrades to Spanish GPAston Martin's 'Red Bull lookalike' car cleared after FIA investigationSainz worried for long-term health in new F1 cars | Russell: It's brutal'Incompetence...not very professional' - Alonso takes aim at stewardsRed Bull starlets and Formula E champion: Spanish GP offers F1 debutsSpanish GP: When to watch live on Sky Sports