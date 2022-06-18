Canadian GP Qualifying review: Verstappen on pole, Hamilton fourth

Canadian Grand Prix - QualifyingMax Verstappen on pole for Canadian Grand PrixTop 10: Verstappen, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Magnussen, Schumacher, Ocon, Russell, Ricciardo, ZhouOut in Q2: Bottas, Albon, Perez, Norris, LeclercPerez crashes out in Q2, bringing out red flagLeclerc will start from back row after taking a new engineOut in Q1: Gasly, Vettel, Stroll, Latifi, TsunodaPerformance over safety? Bouncing row leaves F1 stars dividedPerez: Red Bull being 'sensible' about contest with VerstappenHamilton: We all need to speak up | Schiff 'has louder voice' than trollsThis weekend's full schedule | F1 2022 results, schedule, TV times, standings