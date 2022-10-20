United States Grand Prix: Recap live updates from Texas as Friday begins amid Red Bull-FIA cost cap wait

United States Grand Prix Practice Two LIVE!Practice Two live now on Sky Sports F1Drivers testing 2023 tyresCarlos Sainz tops Practice One ahead of Max Verstappen, Lewis HamiltonMax Verstappen arrives in Texas as new double world championBut weekend taking place under Red Bull-FIA cloud as F1 world waits on punishment following cost cap breachPerez and Zhou receive five-place grid penalties for Sunday's race after taking new engine partsBoth Ferrari drivers also expected to incur grid penaltiesCost cap latest: What we know as of nowFIA makes offer to Red Bull after cost cap breachHamilton: Red Bull breach 'brings up emotion' of last yearFIA: Suzuka recovery vehicle should not have been deployedAll US GP sessions live on Sky: full schedule