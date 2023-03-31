Australian Grand Prix: Live updates from practice, qualifying and race as Formula 1 returns to Melbourne

Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying LIVE!MAX VERSTAPPEN TAKES HIS FIRST EVER POLE IN AUSTRALIAMercedes of Russell and Hamilton line up second and thirdPerez to start at back after crash in Q1Top 10: Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Stroll, Leclerc, Albon. Gasly, HulkenbergOUT in Q2: Ocon, Tsunoda, Norris, Magnussen, De VriesOUT in Q1: Piastri, Zhou, Sargeant, Bottas, Perez Reaction live now on Sky Sports F1P3 round-up: Verstappen fastest as Perez strugglesWhen to watch the Australian GP live on Sky Sports F1Experience F1 live onboard with any driver in 2023Get Sky Sports | Watch on NOW | Sky Sports F1 PodcastCommentary by Sam Johnston in Melbourne with Megan Wellens, Adam Williams and David Ruse