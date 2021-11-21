Qatar GP: Live updates from Race Day with Lewis Hamilton on pole and Max Verstappen penalised pre-race

Lewis Hamilton wins Qatar GP at a canter to cut Max Verstappen's title lead to 8 points with two races leftFernando Alonso ends seven-year await for F1 podium return with brilliant drive to third ahed of Red Bull's Sergio PerezTop 10 finishers: Hamilton, Verstappen, Alonso, Perez, Ocon, Stroll, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, VettelWatch live now on Sky Sports F1Verstappen made up lost places from 5-place grid penalty in just 5 laps but could not catch Hamilton Hamilton led away from pole, Alonso overtook Gasly, who was then later passed by Norris and PerezBottas, who also had grid drop, had poor start but recovered to third on long first stint before puncture. He has now retiredLate tyre problems for attempted one-stop runnersBuy a NOW Sports Day pass to watch live for £9.98