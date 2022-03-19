Bahrain GP: Live updates from qualifying day as Mercedes look to catch up to Red Bull and Ferrari

Bahrain GP: Final practice and qualifyingFirst qualifying day of the season in Bahrain; Qualifying live at 3pm om Sky Sports F1Max Verstappen fastest for Red Bull in P3 ahead of Charles LeclercVerstappen sets pace again despite Mercedes improvementWATCH: Leclerc lucky to avoid barriers after big spinMercedes struggling and Lewis Hamilton says world champions have "big problems"FIA publish Abu Dhabi report | 'Human error' a factor in controversyBahrain GP schedule this weekendWatch practice live on Sky Sports F1Subscribe to Sky Sports to watch every raceStream practice on NOW and save 40% with a Sports Membership