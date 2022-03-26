Saudi Arabian GP: Live updates from Saturday qualifying day as Formula 1 season continues at Jeddah street track

Saudi Arabian GP qualifying live on Sky Sports F1Q2 in qualifying underway, watch live coverage on Sky Sports F1Lewis Hamilton knocked out in Q1 in shock Mercedes exitMick Schumacher airlifted to hospital after big Q2 crashWATCH: Nicholas Latifi crash brings out Q1 red flagOUT IN Q1: Hamilton, Albon, Hulkenberg, Latifi, TsunodaOUT IN Q2: Norris, Ricciardo, Zhou, Schumacher, StrollSaudi Arabian GP continuing despite missile attack on oil facility close to the circuit on FridayLeaving Saudi after attack 'not right' | F1 bosses defend decision to raceF1 drivers admit Saudi GP 'concerns' but agree to continue after attackSaudi Arabian GP schedule this weekendSubscribe to Sky Sports to watch every raceStream qualifying on NOW and save 40% with a Sports Membership