Australian GP: Live updates from Friday practice as Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes face off

Australian GP practiceLeclerc fastest in P2 ahead of Verstappen, Merc adriftSainz fastest for Ferrari in P1 ahead of team-mate LeclercWATCH: Vettel breaks down in Aston Martin to cause red flagFirst Australian GP since 2019 as F1 returns to MelbourneLeclerc arrives as championship leader, though Verstappen won Saudi Arabian GPFerrari and Red Bull have upgrades in Melbourne, but none for MercedesWATCH: New-look track guide for Australian GPWATCH: Hamilton not in 'negative mindset'Live Australian GP schedule on Sky Sports F1