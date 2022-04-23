Emilia Romagna GP: Saturday updates from Imola as the Sprint format returns to Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP Sprint recapVerstappen beats Leclerc in first Sprint of the seasonTop eight: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Ricciardo, Bottas, MagnussenLeclerc overtook Verstappen at start, but Red Bull struck back with two laps to goVerstappen starts Sunday race first and picks up eight pointsMercedes woe as Russell finishes 11th and Hamilton slips to 14thZhou crashes to bring out lap one safety carTop eight score points in 21-lap Sprint, which sets starting grid for Sunday's raceThe Sprint Q&A: F1's returning format and why it's even more significantEmilia Romagna GP: Live schedule on Sky Sports F1