Emilia Romagna Grand Prix; Look back at all the action and reaction from the Imola race

Emilia Romagna GP recapVerstappen wins the Emilia Romagna GP to cut Charles Leclerc's title lead Top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Russell, Bottas, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Vettel, Magnussen, StrollNorris claims McLaren's first podium of the season after Leclerc crashed Ferrari when running thirdVerstappen kept lead in damp start to Imola raceLeclerc dropped from second to fourth with Perez and Norris aheadSainz and Ricciardo tangled on first lap - leading to Safety Car - Sainz out of raceLeclerc got back ahead of Norris for thirdAlonso retired from the race with Alpine damageDrivers pitted for slick tyres as track dried - Hamilton lost positions, Leclerc passed then lost position to PerezVerstappen lapped Hamilton on Lap 40, Hamilton finishes 13th