Monaco Grand Prix: Follow live updates of Friday practice as drivers take on F1's famous street track

Monaco Grand Prix PracticeLeclerc fastest for Ferrari in P1Practice Two follows at 4pmWatch live on Sky Sports F1Schumacher causes red flag with early stoppageMercedes struggle with porpoisingVerstappen comes into the weekend on the back off three consecutive race victoriesLeclerc will be hoping to finish the race for the first time in four appearances at his home circuitHamilton brushes off jewellery row as FIA extend exemptionCan Leclerc finally end Monaco curse?The definitive guide to Monaco Monaco GP: Live schedule on Sky Sports F1