Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Live updates from qualifying as Red Bull and Ferrari compete for Baku pole

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying - live on Sky Sports F1Ferrari and Red Bull in Baku pole position shootoutQ1 red flagged after Lance Stroll crashSession delayed by 15 minutes after start of P3 pushed back by huge crash in F2 SprintOUT IN Q2: Bottas, Zhou, Ocon, Ricciardo, NorrisOUT IN Q1: Schumacher, Stroll, Latifi, Albon, MagnussenPerez fastest ahead of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in final practiceMercedes continue to struggle with Lewis Hamilton 12th againHamilton 'sore' after Baku bouncing | Hill: Merc facing big decisionsHorner dismisses Jos Verstappen criticism | 'No 1 driver is the one ahead'Hamilton responds to Ben Sulayem: All F1 drivers should be more outspokenVerstappen: Driver salary cap 'completely wrong' | 'We risk our lives'Red Bull wipe outs and Mercedes mix-up: Epic Azerbaijan GP MomentsAzerbaijan GP: Live schedule on Sky Sports F1