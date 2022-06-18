Canadian GP: Live updates from Practice Three and qualifying amid wet conditions in Montreal

Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Three P3 is live on Sky Sports F1 now; Qualifying follows at 9pm World championship leader Max Verstappen set the pace in both practice sessions on FridayCharles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty in Sunday's race after taking a new engine partLewis Hamilton described his car as a 'disaster' after Mercedes struggled again on FridayAlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will start at back of grid after taking a new enginePerformance over safety? Bouncing row leaves F1 stars dividedPerez: Red Bull being 'sensible' about contest with VerstappenHamilton: We all need to speak up | Schiff 'has louder voice' than trollsThis weekend's full schedule