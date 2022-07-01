British GP: Follow live updates from Friday practice as Red Bull vs Ferrari continues and Mercedes bring upgrades

British Grand Prix: Friday practiceSainz fastest for Ferrari in Practice Two, Hamilton secondBottas tops the timesheet in wet Practice One, Lance Stroll spins off to bring out late red flagMax Verstappen holds 46-point title lead heading to SilverstoneMercedes have upgrades for Lewis Hamilton and George RussellRecord crowd of more than 400,000 people expected across weekendPolice issue warning over protesters' plan to disrupt British GPPiquet used perceived homophobic slur in reference to Hamilton, footage showsSky Sports F1 pundits condemn PiquetHamilton removes nose stud for first practiceLewis criticises 'older voices' after Piquet commentsVerstappen insists Piquet 'not a racist' but condemns Hamilton slurBritish GP: Full schedule on Sky Sports F1Watch: Ricciardo smashes Norris in the face with space hopper!