British GP: Live updates from Qualifying as Lewis Hamilton looks to maintain pace

British Grand Prix: QualifyingCarlos Sainz on pole for British Grand PrixVerstappen on front row, Leclerc third, Perez fourthHamilton fifth and Russell eighth for MercedesTop 10: Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Zhou, LatifiReaction is live now on Sky Sports F1Out in Q2: Gasly, Bottas, Tsunoda, Ricciardo, OconOut in Q1: Albon, Magnussen, Vettel, Schumacher, StrollMax Verstappen dominates final practice ahead of Perez, LeclercVerstappen holds 46-point title lead heading into 10th race of seasonRecord crowd of more than 400,000 people expected across weekendVerstappen 'accepts' British GP boos | Red Bull defend Piquet-Hamilton silenceLewis criticises 'older voices' after Piquet commentsVerstappen insists Piquet 'not a racist' but condemns Hamilton slurBritish GP: Full schedule on Sky Sports F1