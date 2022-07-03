British Grand Prix: Live race updates as Carlos Sainz starts on pole ahead of Max Verstappen at Silverstone

The British Grand PrixLap 6/52: Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso, Tsunoda, Ocon, LatifiLengthy red flag after horror first-corner crash for Zhou - Alfa Romeo driver is consciousRussell and Albon also out of race following that incidentLive on Sky Sports F1Verstappen overtook pole-sitter Sainz at start and Hamilton moved to thirdHowever, original grid order was restored for restartPeople removed after entering track shortly after red flagPerez forced to pit after contact at restart. Leclerc also has damage.Verstappen holds 46-point lead in championship Watch: Halo saves F2 driver in horror crashBritish GP: Full schedule on Sky Sports F1