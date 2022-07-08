Austrian GP: Look back at Qualifying on Friday before Saturday's F1 Sprint

Austrian GP Qualifying LIVE!Max Verstappen takes pole after dramatic final shootoutHamilton and Russell crash in Q3, out of qualifyingVerstappen then fastest from Leclerc and SainzShootout moved to Friday and will set grid for Saturday's SprintTOP 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Ocon, Magnussen, Schumacher, Alonso, HamiltonOUT IN Q2: Gasly, Albon, Bottas, Tsunoda, NorrisOUT IN Q1: Ricciardo, Stroll, Zhou, Latifi, VettelVerstappen tops Practice One: Leclerc second, Russell thirdLando Norris stoppage in McLaren causes red flagVerstappen heads to Red Bull's home race with 34-point title leadZhou Guanyu: 'I don't know how I survived'Hamilton now 'truly believes' Mercedes can win this yearAustrian GP: When to watch on Sky Sports F1