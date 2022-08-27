Belgian Grand Prix: Live updates from qualifying as F1 resumes after summer break

Belgian GP - Qualifying as it happenedCarlos Sainz starts Belgian Grand Prix on pole positionGrid: Sainz, Perez, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Albon, Ricciardo, Gasly, Stroll, VettelQualifying top 10: Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Albon, NorrisOUT IN Q2: Ricciardo, Gasly, Zhou, Stroll, SchumacherOUT IN Q1: Vettel, Latifi, Magnussen, Tsunoda, BottasVerstappen and Leclerc set to start towards rear of grid after engine penaltiesZhou Guanyu latest to join list of seven drivers facing penaltiesPerez leads Red Bull one-two ahead of Spa qualy as Leclerc crashesAlpine and McLaren in war of words over Piastri 'integrity'How to watch this weekend's Belgian GP on Sky Sports