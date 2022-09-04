Dutch GP: Max Verstappen wins from George Russell, Charles Leclerc and unlucky Lewis Hamilton

The Dutch Grand Prix Live!MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS DUTCH GRAND PRIXTwo Safety Cars cost Hamilton victory chance - stranded on mediums with rivals on softsRussell and Leclerc also pass raging Hamilton late onTop 10: Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez, Alonso, Norris, Sainz, Ocon, StrollVerstappen held lead from Ferraris off the lineHamilton makes slight contact with Sainz on first lapSainz endures messy 12-second pit stop on lap 12Hamilton stops for hard tyres on lap 30 and jumps FerrarisVerstappen benefits as Tsunoda stops to bring out Virtual Safety CarVerstappen stops again for softs under second Safety Car, overtakes Hamilton at restartRussell, Leclerc on soft tyres also get past HamiltonSainz drops from 5th to 8th due to five-second time penaltyReaction on Sky Sports F1 now