Italian GP: Recap updates from Monza as Charles Leclerc attempts to win from pole for Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - race updatesVerstappen defeats Leclerc to win Italian GP, which ends behind Safety CarTop 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Gasly, De Vries, ZhouSafety Car on Lap 47 after Ricciardo stoppage, but there wasn't enough time to restartVerstappen out-paced Leclerc, with Ferrari going for different strategyFerrari stopped early with strategy gamble under VSCLeclerc stopped on Lap 13 after Vettel DNF, Verstappen stops on Lap 26 and charged towards FerrariVerstappen gained five positions in five laps at start and easily passed RussellSainz and Hamilton make impressive comebacksAlonso out of the race on Lap 33Watch Italian GP reaction on Sky Sports F1F1 pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth II with a minute's silence before the raceTributes have been made to The Queen throughout the weekend, including a minute's silence before Friday's first practice