Singapore Grand Prix: Max Verstappen bids to seal title, Charles Leclerc on pole, Lewis Hamilton starts third

Singapore Grand PrixLap 29/61: Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Norris, Verstappen, Gasly, Vettel, Stroll, RicciardoOut: Zhou, Latifi (collided on lap 8), Alonso (lap 22), Albon (lap 27), Ocon (lap 28)Live now on Sky Sports F1 Perez overtakes Leclerc at first corner, Hamilton drops to 4thPoor Verstappen start sees him lose four places on lap oneLap 8 Safety Car bunches pack up - helping Verstappen move up fieldAlonso retires from sixth on lap 22 with engine issueRace start delayed by more than an hour due to heavy rain Leclerc started on pole | Verstappen 8th after qualifying mistakeVerstappen needs to be 22 points clear of Leclerc to take title todayF1's budget row continues - all you need to know