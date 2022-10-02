 Skip to content

Singapore Grand Prix: Max Verstappen bids to seal title, Charles Leclerc on pole, Lewis Hamilton starts third

Updates from Singapore as Max Verstappen bids to seal the drivers' title and Lewis Hamilton seeks a first win of 2022; coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am with lights out at 1pm

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema