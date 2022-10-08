Japanese GP: Recap qualifying updates as Max Verstappen continues attempt to seal world championship

Japanese GP - Qualifying recapVerstappen takes pole, just ahead of Leclerc and SainzVerstappen keeps pole after receiving reprimand from stewards following incident with NorrisTOP 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Ocon, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Vettel, NorrisOUT IN Q2: Ricciardo, Bottas, Tsunoda, Zhou, SchumacherOUT IN Q1: Albon, Gasly, Magnussen, Stroll, LatifiVerstappen can seal title with victory & fastest lap in Sunday's raceRed Bull driver fastest in final practice after wet running on FridayGasly joining Alpine for 2023 | De Vries to fill AlphaTauri seatHow Verstappen can be crowned world champion in JapanI'm not going anywhere' - Hamilton to race beyond end of current Mercedes dealWhen to watch the Japanese GP live on Sky Sports F1