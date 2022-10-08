Japanese Grand Prix: Follow live updates from Sunday's race as Max Verstappen bids to clinch second F1 title

Japanese Grand Prix LIVE!MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS JAPANESE GRAND PRIX AND BECOMES TWO-TIME WORLD CHAMPIONPost-race five-second penalty for Leclerc - plus awarding of full points - sees Verstappen take titleTop 10: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Ocon, Hamilton, Vettel, Alonso, Russell, Latifi, NorrisLeclerc finished second, but received penalty for cutting corner on last lapOut: Sainz and Albon both went off on opening lapShortened race after more than two-hour red flag delayGasly furious over tractor on track during Safety CarGasly now under investigation for speed under red flagReaction live on Sky Sports F1 now