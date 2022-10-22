United States GP: Live updates from qualifying and final practice at Circuit of The Americas

United States GP - Qualifying LIVE!Max Verstappen finishes top of the timesheet in final practiceFinal Practice Top 5: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, HamiltonQualifying follows at 11pm, with build-up from 10pmNewly crowned world champion Verstappen seeking improvement after Ferrari topped both Friday sessionsCost cap saga continues as paddock awaits FIA announcement on punishment for Red Bull breachLeclerc set for back-of-the-grid start with engine penaltyHorner 'appalled' by Red Bull 'cheat' accusations | 'We've had zero benefit'Sargeant to drive for Williams in 2023 pending super licence approvalWatch all US GP sessions live on Sky Sports F1