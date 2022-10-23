United States Grand Prix: Relive all the action from Austin as Max Verstappen denied Lewis Hamilton victory

United States Grand Prix recap Max Verstappen wins race after Lap 50 overtake on Lewis HamiltonRed Bull clinch constructors' championshipFinal top 10: Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Norris, Alonso, Vettel, Magnussen, TsunodaHamilton had got ahead of Verstappen after awful Red Bull pit-stopHigh-speed crash between Alonso and Stroll on Lap 23 causes second Safety Car, Stroll outSafety Cars closed pack up after early Verstappen lead - first Safety Car deployed after Bottas beached car on Lap 18Sainz lost lead to Verstappen at first corner of race and then spun around by Russell and has to DNFRussell serves five-second time penalty and loses place to PerezWatch all US GP sessions live on Sky Sports F1