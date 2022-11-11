Sao Paulo GP: Live updates from Qualifying ahead of final sprint of 2022 F1 season

Sao Paulo GP - Qualifying LIVE!Qualifying starts at 7pm with build-up live now on Sky Sports F1Rain falling at Interlagos ahead of Qualifying, which will set grid for final Sprint of 2022 on SaturdaySergio Perez edges out Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in first practiceCarlos Sainz takes five-place penalty for Sunday's raceLando Norris fit to drive for McLaren after food poisoningHamilton credits Verstappen for 'amazing job'How many more F1 records will Verstappen break?When to watch the Sao Paulo GP on Sky Sports F1Get Sky Sports or watch with NOWLive commentary by Sam Johnston in Sao Paulo with Megan Wellens, Emma Thurston and Adam Williams