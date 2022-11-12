Sao Paulo GP: Live updates from Interlagos Sprint as Kevin Magnussen starts on pole for Haas

Sao Paulo GP - Practice Two LIVE!Watch final practice live on Sky Sports F1Final Sprint of the season follows at 7.30pm, with build-up from 6.30pmKevin Magnussen took shock maiden pole for Haas in thrilling wet Qualifying World champion Max Verstappen starts second; George Russell third despite spin Logan Sargeant seeks crucial super licence points as he drives for Williams in FP2Magnussen vows to 'have some fun' in Sprint after dream poleLeclerc 'disappointed' at Ferrari tyre callGet Sky Sports or watch with NOW Commentary by Sam Johnston in Sao Paulo with Megan Wellens and Adam Williams