 Skip to content

Sao Paulo GP: Live updates from Interlagos Sprint as Kevin Magnussen starts on pole for Haas

Follow live updates from second practice and the Sprint at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, as Kevin Magnussen starts from the front after taking a shock pole for Haas.

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Bring the blockbusters home this Christmas