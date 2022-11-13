Sao Paulo Grand Prix: George Russell, Lewis Hamilton on front row ahead of Max Verstappen in Brazil

Sao Paulo Grand Prix LIVE! Top 10 (lap 53/71): Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Perez, Alonso, Bottas, Leclerc, Vettel, Ocon, GaslyOut: Ricciardo, Magnussen, NorrisHamilton is on soft tyres, chasing Sainz on mediumsRicciardo and Magnussen crash on first lap to bring out Safety CarVerstappen and Hamilton collide straight after restartVerstappen re-joins race in 17th, gets five-second time penaltyNorris then tags Leclerc who spins off track and re-joins last Watch live on Sky Sports F1Get Sky Sports or watch with NOWLive commentary from Sam Johnston in Sao Paulo, with Megan Wellens and Adam Williams