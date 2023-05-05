Miami Grand Prix: Live updates from practice, qualifying and race as Formula 1 heads to America

Miami Grand Prix - Practice One LIVE!Watch Practice One live now on Sky Sports F1Practice Two follows at 10:30pmHulkenberg crash sees session red flaggedRussell stuck in pits after steering issue requires changesVerstappen leads Perez by six points in drivers' championshipPerez: Important to understand Verstappen’s weaknessesRussell: Verstappen 'spat dummy out' in BakuWhen to watch the Miami GP live on Sky Sports F1Experience live F1 onboard with any driverGet Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOWLive commentary from Sam Johnston in Miami and Jonathan Green, Marc Bazeley and Cara Bostock