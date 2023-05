Indy 500 Qualifying: Live coverage from Indianapolis as McLaren, Chip Ganassi, Andretti drivers fight for pole

Marcus Ericsson defends his Indy 500 crown and qualified for Sunday's Top 12 Shootout; McLaren's Felix Rosenqvist was fastest in Top 12 Qualifying and will be joined by Santino Ferrucci, Rinus VeeKay, Alex Palou, Scott Dixon and Pato O'Ward in the Fast Six where pole will be decided.