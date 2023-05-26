Monaco Grand Prix: Live updates from practice, qualifying and race as Formula 1 returns to its most famous circuit

Monaco GP Friday practice - as it happenedWatch Practice Three live on Sky Sports F1 at 11:30am on SaturdayQualifying follows at 3pm, with build-up from 2:30pmVerstappen edges Ferraris in tight second practice Heavy Sainz crash ends Spaniard's session and leads to red flagVerstappen: Monaco probably most difficult race to win for Red BullHamilton: Mercedes contract extension 'almost there'Experience live F1 onboard with any driverGet Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOWShop the official 2023 Team & Driver gear!