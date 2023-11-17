Las Vegas GP: Live F1 updates and video highlights from practice, qualifying and race on the strip

Las Vegas GP - Practice LIVE!Watch Practice Three at 4.30am on Saturday on Sky Sports F1Leclerc finishes 0.5s clear of Ferrari team-mate Sainz and Aston's Alonso in delayed and extended second practicePractice One cancelled after only eight minutes of action due to faulty drain coverSainz suffered major car damage after hitting faulty part of track and will take 10-place grid penalty for exceeding engine limitsEverything you need to know about Las Vegas GP When to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1Stream Las Vegas GP and more on NOWExperience live F1 onboard with any driverShop the official 2023 Team & Driver gear!Live commentary by Nigel Chiu and James Galloway, plus Sam Johnston in Las Vegas