Abu Dhabi GP: Live F1 updates and video highlights from practice, qualifying and race from 2023 season finale

Abu Dhabi GP - Qualifying recap
Verstappen beats Leclerc to take 12th pole of season
TOP 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Tsunoda, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Perez, Gasly
OUT IN Q2: Hamilton, Ocon, Stroll, Albon
OUT IN Q1: Sainz, Magnussen, Bottas, Zhou, Sargeant
What's left to play for in final F1 race of 2023?
Hamilton on Red Bull switch claims: Horner reached out to me!