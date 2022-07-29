Hungarian Grand Prix: Live updates from Friday practice as Charles Leclerc returns to action after crash

Hungarian GP Practice OnePractice One live now on Sky Sports F1, Practice Two follows at 4pmVerstappen arrives in Hungary with a 63-point World Championship lead over LeclercLeclerc vows to maintain aggressive driving style after French GP crashMercedes hoping to close gap to Red Bull and Ferrari after double podium at Paul Ricard Circuit Robert Kubica driving in place of Valtteri Bottas for Alfa Romeo in FP1Vettel to retire from F1 at end of seasonHamilton: Vettel stood by me | He's a beautiful human beingHungarian GP: When to watch live on Sky Sports F1