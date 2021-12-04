Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying: Live updates in crucial battle for pole position in F1's title race

Qualifying at 5pm, with Sky Sports F1 live on air nowLewis Hamilton under pre-qualy investigation for alleged double-waved yellow flags offence in final practice - same offence as Max Verstappen took 5-place grid drop for in QatarVerstappen fastest from Hamilton in P3Hamilton involved in two near misses while on slow lap, including one with fast oncoming Nikita MazepinVerstappen leads Hamilton by eight points in title race ahead of penultimate roundDebut F1 weekend at Saudi's new Jeddah Corniche street trackWatch live on Sky Sports F1