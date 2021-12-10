Abu Dhabi GP Friday Practice: The story of the opening day in F1's title decider

Lewis Hamilton fastest in Practice Two with Max Verstappen fourthAll track sessions from Abu Dhabi GP live on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky ShowcaseVerstappen fastest in first practice, Hamilton thirdWatch live on Sky Sports F1Verstappen and Hamilton tied on points heading into decider. Max officially ahead on F1's countback rule with one more race winFIA issues reminder over drivers' last-race conduct | Verstappen says he is 'treated differently'Sky Sports F1's full Abu Dhabi GP schedule