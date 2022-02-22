Formula 1 Testing: Updates from Barcelona as 2022 season begins in all-new cars

First day of pre-season testing underwayMax Verstappen driving this morning with Lewis Hamilton in action later on Day OneVideo: Cars take to the track for the first timeVideo: Hamilton sneaks a look at the new Red Bull F1 teams and drivers hitting the track in all-new cars after revolutionary rule changeThree-day Barcelona test kickstarts the season before another test in Bahrain next monthFirst race is Bahrain GP on March 20Max Verstappen enters F1 2022 as new championLewis Hamilton joined by new team-mate George Russell at MercedesKravitz expects controversy over new regulations