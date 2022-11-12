Sao Paulo GP: Russell overtakes Verstappen to win Sprint as it happened

Sao Paulo GP - Sprint LIVE!GEORGE RUSSELL WINS SAO PAULO SPRINTTop 10 Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Magnussen, Vettel, GaslyRussell takes 8 world championship points and starts Sunday's race firstRussell overtakes Verstappen on lap 15 after wheel-to-wheel battleSainz second after making contact with Verstappen - but drops five places for Sunday's gridHamilton also passes Verstappen late on and joins Russell on front row for raceHamilton faces investigation for grid box positionShock pole-sitter Magnussen lost lead on third lap and finishes 8thAlonso drops to back of field after contact with team-mate OconReaction on Sky Sports F1 Commentary by Sam Johnston in Sao Paulo with Megan Wellens and Adam Williams