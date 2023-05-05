Miami Grand Prix: Live updates from practice, qualifying and race as Formula 1 heads to America

Miami GP - Practice Three LIVE!Watch Qualifying live on Sky Sports F1 from 8pmVerstappen continues strong form to top final practiceLeclerc second ahead of Perez, SainzHamilton: Mercedes gap to Red Bull 'kick in guts'Horner: Key to avoid 'paranoia' creeping into Verstappen-Perez battleWhen to watch the Miami GP live on Sky Sports F1Experience live F1 onboard with any driverGet Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOWLive commentary from Sam Johnston in Miami and Jonathan Green, Marc Bazeley and Cara Bostock