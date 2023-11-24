Abu Dhabi GP: Live F1 updates and video highlights from practice, qualifying and race from 2023 season finale

Abu Dhabi GP - Friday practice - recapWatch Practice Three live on Sky Sports F1 at 10:30am on Saturday, qualifying follows at 2pmNico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz cause two separate red flags with crashes in P2Ferrari's Leclerc finishes just fastest from Norris and Verstappen but half the session taken up by red flagsMercedes' Russell topped P1 ahead of Aston Martin's DrugovichWhat's left to play for in final F1 race of 2023?Hamilton on Red Bull switch claims: Horner reached out to me!When to watch the Abu Dhabi GP on Sky Sports F1Stream F1 and more sport on NOWExperience live F1 onboard with any driverShop the official 2023 Team & Driver gear!Live commentary from James Galloway, Nigel Chiu, Ella-Esrene Frederick, plus Sam Johnston in Abu Dhabi