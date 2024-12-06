Live
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Race, Qualifying, Practice updates, results, stream, highlights from 2024 season finale
Follow live updates and watch the best video from Friday practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Watch live on Sky Sports.
Trending
- Abu Dhabi GP Practice: Leclerc brothers to make history for Ferrari LIVE!
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Liverpool's Van Dijk offer fell below his expectations'
- Papers: Beckham and Inter Miami target Man City star De Bruyne
- Postecoglou cops 'direct feedback' in Spurs fan confrontation
- PL Predictions: Forest can frustrate stale Man Utd
- Russell furiously hits back at 'bully' Verstappen in major escalation of row
- Premier League build-up LIVE! Howe up first in front of media
- England rip through New Zealand top order after blistering Brook ton
- Warren: First fight more punishing for Usyk than Fury
- Club World Cup: Man City grouped with Juventus, Chelsea get Flamengo