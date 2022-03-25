Saudi Arabian GP: Live updates from Friday practice as Formula 1 season continues at Jeddah street track

Saudi Arabian GP live on Sky Sports F1Fire erupts at Jeddah oil depot, smoke visible from trackYemen's Houthi rebels claim responsibility for missile attackPractice Two delayed by 15 minutes after drivers' meeting with F1 bossesStefano Domenicali tells reporters race will go ahead following second meeting after P2Driver media commitments cancelled on Friday evening.Leclerc pips Verstappen in P2, but damages car in crashPractice Two - final standingsCharles Leclerc fastest for Ferrari ahead of Max Verstappen in P1Session red flagged after marker board falls onto trackPractice One - final standingsVettel to miss Saudi Arabian GP due to CovidSaudi Arabian GP schedule this weekendSubscribe to Sky Sports to watch every raceStream qualifying on NOW and save 40% with a Sports Membership